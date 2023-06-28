featured Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes male giraffe By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roosevelt Park Zoo has stayed busy with another critter joining the zoo family.Kioni, a male giraffe, has been with the zoo since May 21 but has been kept separate from the females, Kianga and her daughter, Amani, while he was being quarantined. Kioni, the newest member of the giraffe family is on exhibit. Roosevelt Park Zoo Tuesday, June 27, Kioni was able to meet the two resident giraffes.Kioni has spent his life in Oklahoma City, OK as a recommendation by the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, just as Jordan and Anya, the Amur leopards, were.Kioni is a two year old giraffe and will have a few years before he can produce any calves.Kianga, the eldest giraffe, is 23-years old and Amani, (Kianga's daughter) won't turn two until the end of September. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Biology Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 12 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Fatal accident near Watford City Upper Missouri Valley Fair underway Boom 18U sweeps tournament bracket; crowned Mt Rushmore Classic Champions Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Commissioners choose to cut power to crypto building Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike Williston State College announces three major capital projects Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV Tattoo Expo back in Williston New hotel breaks ground at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT