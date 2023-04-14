FARGO — A former North Dakota man was arrested last week in New Mexico on felony charges for his alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FBI agents claim that Rockne Gerard Earles, 62, who previously lived in the Barnes County town of Oriska, was among the group that overwhelmed U.S. Capitol police and forced their way in, attacking officers along the way.
During the 27 minutes that Earles was in the Capitol building, he allegedly attacked a police officer, court documents said. The same police officer was attacked several times on Jan. 6, and was later concussed and out of work for 45 days, according to court documents. Court records did not list an attorney for Earles as of Thursday.
“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.
A yellow circle highlights a man in a black leather jacket and gloves with goggles pushed onto his forehead. He is among a small crowd walking through a large room with columns.
Earles, of Chama, New Mexico, is charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, both felonies.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and social media posts after Earles' trip on a tour bus from Bismarck to Washington. On Dec. 28, 2020, Earles posted to Facebook about a tour bus leaving Bismarck on Jan. 4 for the "Stop the Steal Rally" in Washington, according to court documents.
FBI agents compared Earles’ North Dakota driver's license to surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol building and found a potential match in the Hall of Columns, near the south door, court documents said.
In the video, the man believed to be Earles wore a black knit hat, chrome-colored goggles, a black bandanna, a black leather jacket, black gloves, green shirt and blue jeans.
Surveillance video shows the man as he “grabs and throws a U.S. Capitol Police Officer against the northwest stairs underneath the west front scaffolding outside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot,” with a “significant amount of force,” according to court documents.
On the June 18, 2020, episode of "The Jay Thomas Show," which was broadcast on 970 WDAY, Thomas interviewed Earles regarding his part in organizing Valley City Freedom Fest 2020, held in June of that year.
During the interview, Earles said part of the event was going to be appreciation for first responders.
“It’s going to be first responder appreciation day, as well. There is no entry fees for any of this, but we’ve got collection buckets at all the businesses that supported this, which is almost everybody in town," he said, noting that funds would go to the fire, police and sheriff's departments.
In August 2020, Earles was involved in collecting hundreds of signatures for a petition of protest against decisions by county commissioners regarding the construction of a new Barnes County Jail.
In November 2020, Earles ran for Barnes County Commission, receiving 42.65% of the vote and ultimately losing to Cindy Louise Schwehr in the nonpartisan race, according to North Dakota Secretary of State records.
Since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to prosecutors, who noted the investigation is ongoing.