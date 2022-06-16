The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) recently celebrated two major milestones: ribbons were cut at the newly completed Point to Point Park and at historic Schafer Point in Medora.
Point to Point Park is designed to be a hub of family-friendly activities in downtown Medora. It features a mini golf course, a zipline, and a system of hiking trails—and new this year, includes a swimming pool and lazy river, jump pillow, pickleball courts, and more.
The ribbon at Point to Point Park was cut by JoAnn Butler, who along with her late husband Matt made a $2 million lead gift to establish the $8 million project. The couple's daughter, Twylah Blostky, spoke on behalf of the Matt & JoAnn Butler Family Foundation.
"When families gather, the stories always come out, and they usually start out with, 'Do you remember that time when...'" Blotsky said. "All of us are here to give you the gift of memories—for you, your children, and your grandchildren—so that going forward, your new stories can begin with: 'Do you remember that time when we were in Medora and...'"
The Butler family was joined by several other major philanthropic contributors to the project to help christen the park on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Schafer Point is a historically significant destination along Point to Point Trails, which lead hikers to the top of the butte that overlooks Medora to the north. It is here that Ed Schafer recalls standing as a young boy with his father Harold, who would go on to revitalize the town below.
The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation constructed a log pavilion at this location, thanks to the generosity of Jim & Joanne Kack. The ribbon was cut by Ed and Nancy Schafer on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
"What's really cool is that there are members of the public here along with the Schafer family," said Randy Hatzenbuhler, the President of TRMF. "That's the whole point of this place: we want people to enjoy a hike in the Badlands. I'm grateful that we get to enjoy places like this together."