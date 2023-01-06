piglets

SowBridge is an educational series for those who work with sows, boars and piglets, and with genetic and reproductive issues

SowBridge, the distance educational series for those who work with sows, boars and piglets, and with genetic and reproductive issues, begins its next program year in early February, and registration is underway. The series will be provided online through Zoom, although participants will be able to use a call-in option if they prefer.

Christopher Byrd, an assistant professor of swine research and teaching at North Dakota State University, says suggestions from participants guide the selection of future topics and speakers, and participants will have the opportunity to interact live with speakers during the session.



