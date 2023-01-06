SowBridge, the distance educational series for those who work with sows, boars and piglets, and with genetic and reproductive issues, begins its next program year in early February, and registration is underway. The series will be provided online through Zoom, although participants will be able to use a call-in option if they prefer.
Christopher Byrd, an assistant professor of swine research and teaching at North Dakota State University, says suggestions from participants guide the selection of future topics and speakers, and participants will have the opportunity to interact live with speakers during the session.
“SowBridge provides all participants with the opportunity to hear directly from experts, and to contact those experts following the individual sessions,” Byrd said.
Sessions generally are held on the first Wednesday of the month and run from 11:15 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m. Central time. One exception this year: the fifth session is moved up one week to May 31 to avoid conflicts with World Pork Expo.
During each session, participants can ask questions of the industry expert presenter from the comfort of their home, office or swine unit. Each registration provides access to one Zoom connection per session and all program materials provided by presenters.
The cost is $200 for the first registration, and half that amount for each subsequent registration from the same entity.