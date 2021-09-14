At the last Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event, which was at Black Magic Harley Davidson, more than 1,700 volunteers gathered to help pack more than 380,000 meals. These went out to children in Haiti, Uganda, and Nicaragua.
For the children receiving these meals in impoverished countries, it’s more than just a small miracle. Their very lives depend on it.
Organizers hope to make the miracle happen again this year with another MobilePack, set for Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 at Trinity Christian School, located at 2419 Ninth Ave. West in Williston.
Packing sessions for the public are set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Schools packing sessions are 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Registration is required, and may be done online at fmsc.org/williston. Young and old alike are welcome to participate. The goal for Williston’s event this year is to pack at least 200,000 meals.
Each meal costs just 24 cents, and has been scientifically designed to meet the needs of an undernourished child. Donations to help pay for the meals being packed are accepted on the volunteer website.
Sacrificing one dinner night out at a restaurant, valued at around $50, will pay for 208 nutritious meals for starving children around the world. Everyday, statistics suggest more than 6,200 children die of starvation and malnutrition.
“We’re believing for not 5,000 meals, but 40 times that — 200,000 meals during our Williston MobilePack Miracle Event,” Randy Schlossin told the Williston Herald in an email. “Miracles happen every day, and everyone can be a part of this one! Every dollar donated translates to more than four starving children fed.”
Feed My Starving Children operates at locations across the United States to pack meals for children around the globe. Last year, in spite of the pandemic, Feed My Starving Children as a whole sent out more than 368 million meals to 70 countries around the globe.