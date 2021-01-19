As of Jan. 10, the Williston State College Testing Center has moved from the Adult Learning Center in the Crighton building on WSC’s campus to TrainND Northwest located at 415 22nd Avenue NE.
The WSC Testing Center serves as a proctor allowing testers to take a wide variety of national exams such as real estate exams, NCCCO computer-based testing and TSA screening here in Williston.
Although WSC administers these exams, testers will still need to register with PSI at 1-800-733-9267 or www.psionline.com/test-takers/. Once registration has been completed, testers will go to TrainND Northwest to complete their scheduled exams.