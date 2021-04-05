Williston State College is taking the next step in its search for Dr. John Miller this week.
Five candidates have been selected for this stage of the process from a larger pool of 29 applicants. They were selected after a virtual interview in mid-March of a select number of qualified applicants.
The five candidates chosen have been invited to visit the Williston Community this week, and each will be introduced at candidate forums that start on Tuesday and continue through Thursday.
The general public is invited to attend the forums, as well as various members of stakeholder groups, who have been asked to provide feedback on each candidate to the Presidential Committee.
This feedback will help the committee narrow the field from five to at least three names, which will then be sent on to the State Board of Higher Education for further review. That body will conduct final interviews with the selected three candidates on the WSC campus Thursday, April 29.
“The WSC Presidential Search is in high gear this week and I hope we can encourage as many people as possible to join and attend the community forums that are being held,” Kathy Neset, co-chair for the search committee, told the Williston Herald. “We had vast interest in the WSC presidency, and we’re very excited to bring these talented leaders to the Williston community and provide them an opportunity to interact with our people and spend time on campus.”
Neset’s co-chair is Kim Wray, WSC vice president for academic affairs and instruction.
Candidate forum dates
All forums will be held on the WSC campus in the Teton Lounge as follows:
Candidate 1: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm
Candidate 2: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 10:15 -11:15 am
Candidate 3: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm
Candidate 4: Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10:15 -11:15 am
Candidate 5: Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm