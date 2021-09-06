A woman is hoping to turn her recovery from addition into a way to help others.
Nicole Ajibola is working on creating a faith-based addiction recovery program in the area. Ajibola said she started using drugs at 14 and spent decades as an addict before entering recovery in 2008.
Her life in the years since has led her to focus on the importance of faith in recovery.
“I’m not saying that AA and NA is not a help, because it helps those who it can help,” she told the Williston Herald. “But by us being faith-based, and believing in God we want to instill that into people and let them know you can go to NA, AA, or any other programs, but the key is G-O-D, you know, God is our answer. And he is our key.”
For Ajibola, it’s important to tell her story of addiction and recovery. She credits her faith with her survival.
“I want to share with other people and let people know we have to believe in something,” she said. “We’re not just here just to be here. We were created. And God created heaven and earth and everything. And He created us. So if he’s the Creator, he’s the maker, then he designed each individual, with a destiny in our life.”
One of the reasons this area is a good spot for the program is the now-disused crew camps around the area. Because they’re already in place, they can be used to house people in the program.
“We want to house them,” Ajibola said. “We feel like, you know, they can go to jail, they can go to these programs. But the key is they need to be in our program to be rehabilitated. We want to teach classes, we want to just not only push spiritual (things) on them, but let’s talk about reality.”
That’s where Ajibola has experience. After she got clean, she wanted to to get a degree, but a criminal record from her time using drugs made that nearly impossible.
“I used my gifts and talents and started my own business,” she said. “So not only that, we want to show them how to become an entrepreneur. Because society is what it is, we cannot change that. But there is something in you that you can do on your own.”
Ajibola hopes to find community support for the project.
“We want to reach out to the community by asking them to help us help your loved one,” she said. “We are a nonprofit, we’re not charging money to come into this program. We believe that lives need to be saved. How they can help us is to participate in helping us get the things that we need. We need a facility and we’re going to need clothing, we’re going to need food, we’re going to need different things to run this program. Because we’re not charging, we’re faith based and we want to trust and believe in God. He’s going to supply. So how we want the community to help us is by building the program.”
For more information about the program, email wwomenempowerment031@gmail.com or call 701-638-1033.