The Williston Vector Control District will be conducting adulticide treatments this week between July 8th and July 11th as follows:
Ground: Williston Blocks 1 – 6, Grenora, and Ray
Aerial: Williston Blocks 8 and 9
All treatments will take place near sunset, weather permitting. Please maintain a distance of at least 300 feet behind Vector Control trucks when they are spraying.
Additionally, the U.S. Air Force Reserve is tentatively scheduled to conduct an adulticide treatment in Williston at some point next week between July 12th and 16th, weather and conditions permitting.
Specific treatment dates and locations will be updated on the Williams County website and on the Williams County Facebook page by about 4 pm on the potential treatment day. For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, visit the Spray Reports webpage: https://www.williamsnd.com/spray-reports/.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.