It is not often that one gets invited to participate in a miracle, but that is how Randy Schlossin sees the upcoming Williston edition of Feed My Starving Children, set for Feb. 20 to 22 at Black Magic Harley Davidson.
Volunteers and donations are being sought for the event, at which Schlossin and his team have committed to raising the funds and recruiting enough volunteers to pack 500,000 meals. These will be sent out as immediately and urgently as possible, to starving children around the globe in countries like Haiti, Ethiopia, and Columbia.
Schlossin and his team have raised $20,000 toward the $100,000 goal so far, and hundreds of volunteers have already signed up to help pack the meals in February.
Williston’s event dovetails with a similar event in Watford City on March 12 to 14 at the Roughrider Center, which Schlossin is also helping to lead, which has committed to packing 250,000 meals.
Schlossin told the Williston Herald the need is greater than ever, and that is what has prompted such ambitious goals for both Williston’s first-ever event and for Watford City’s second.
“Last year, Feed My Starving Children did 365 million meals,” he said. “That’s a million meals per day. And even at that, they were still 70 million short. For the first time in history, they had to turn away new food requests.”
Meanwhile, globally, an estimated 6,200 children are dying from starvation every day.
That’s every. single. day.
Not year.
“That’s a level of destruction that’s hard to comprehend,” Schlossin said. “The enemy wants to put a big magnifying glass on that to paralyze us. But just two hours of your time can make the difference. Each person packages about $50 worth of food. And the impact of that on a child — you are almost feeding a child for a year with a two-hour investment of one person’s time.”
Each meal costs a mere 24 cents, Schlossin added. A cup of $3 coffee is 12 meals.
The message is resonating in the community, Schlossin said.
“This morning, a church committed 220 workers,” he said. “The first three sessions on Friday are all students. The kids are really spearheading (a large number) of volunteers for that whole day.”
That’s 900 of the total 2,500 volunteers needed to pull off the event, Schlossin said, all of whom will be coming together at Black Magic Harley Davidson to work what he see’s as a modern-day miracle, similar to feeding the multitude with five loaves of barley bread and two fish.
“This is the most unusual venue,” Schlossin said. “I think it will be fantastic. We’ll have biker clubs next to race car clubs next to students next to church clubs. There will be oilfield workers and their families. It’s going to be a great blend of everyone here in the Bakken.”
Schlossin believes people participating in the event will get more back out of it than they intend to give. Music will be playing throughout the event, he added, and the rhythm lends energy to everything the volunteers are trying to do.
“This is going to be no batteries required,” he said. “It’s going to be a great time for families to think outside their own needs. This is Williston’s opportunity to really shine. To really participate in a miracle and see what God is going to do through this whole thing.”