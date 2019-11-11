Bethel Lutheran Home was filled with the sounds of America on Veterans Day, as the Williston Thursday Musical Club presented “A Salute to the United States Armed Forces” for the public and Bethel’s residents.
“Williston, North Dakota not only remembers its active duty soldiers and veterans, like those of you gathered here today, it honors them. It reveres them. It values and venerates them,” Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee member Steve Slocum said during the celebration’s welcoming remarks.
Slocum was among the special guests on hand for the celebration, put on by the Musical Club, which has celebrated Veterans Day annually at Bethel Home by putting on a patriotic musical performance. Slocum spoke to the gather residents and community members, many of them veterans, sharing the story of the Veterans Plaza located at Riverview Cemetery, and how it continues to honor those in the region who served and continue to serve.
Slocum recognized the Bethel residents that served our country, each being met with a round of applause and thanks for their service. The program continued with musical performances from members of the Musical Club and the Trinity Christian School Choir.
“My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “Stars & Stripes Forever” and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” were some of the American classics that the group performed, much to the toe-tapping delight of the Bethel Residents. Smiles lit up faces as members Terri Sorenson, Allayna Stevens and Christina Winslow sang along to the bouncy piano tunes played by Troy Toavs.
The trio, decked out in “America’s favorite colors,” as Slocum said, were reminiscent of the USO shows of old as they sang in honor of those who protect our country.
After an Armed Services sing-along, where the group performed the service songs for each branch of the military, Ernie Theetge with the Williston Fire Department played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes as Boy Scout Troop #316 retired the colors. The residents and guests then enjoyed refreshments and cake, along with hugs, handshakes and words or thanks from those in attendance.