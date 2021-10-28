Williston Square is soon to see an explosion of growth, according to Wednesday's public update meeting.
City of Williston leaders, Economic Development and representatives from Sanford Health were the featured speakers at the meeting, which was held at the Williston ARC. Community members sat in on the discussion in-person and via livestream to hear the latest on the plans for the Square's development.
Mayor Howard Klug took to the podium first, sharing a brief history of Williston Square and the vision for it.
"We're moving into a modern City," He said. "And with that, Williston Square is pretty exciting for us. There's a lot of people pitching us ideas, but we want to make sure that when we put the restaurants up front or another retail area, it all fits together."
City Engineer David Juma gave a presentation regarding some of the infrastructure necessary for Williston Square. Traffic projects around the Square began in 2020, connecting 16th street to to 42nd avenue, allowing traffic to flow from 32nd Ave and Highway 2 all the way to Williston Basin International Airport with only three stop signs. Juma said that has made a big impact on the way traffic flows around Williston.
"We're seeing 6,500 to 8,500 vehicles a day in a 12-hour period utilizing these roads." He said. "As we continue to build the Williston Square out, those numbers are going to increase. We're anticipating seeing traffic volumes of up to 12,000 vehicles per day."
Juma said the next major project to begin will be the redevelopment of the 26th street, 2nd Avenue and Highway 2 intersection.
"The idea behind this is that when we take the intersection of Highway 2 and 26th street and 2nd out of service, we'll have a vehicle in place to allow traffic to quickly move and rotate and not stack." Juma explained.
Juma added the project is currently in the concept stage, and that he is hopeful to have an engineer selected by the end of the year or early 2022. Projects planned for 2022 are crucial for access to Williston Square for Sanford Health, Juma said, who hope to begin construction in the Spring.
Sanford President and CEO Dr. Michael LeBeau announced at the meeting that he would be taking on a new role, introducing Vice President Dr. Todd Schaffer as Sanford's incoming President and CEO. Despite the change in leadership, LeBeau said, Sanford is still committed to building in Williston Square, with plans in place for a multi-specialty clinic breaking ground in mid-2022.
"We see Williston as a regional hub," LeBeau said. "It's really fun to look at what's being built and what's being developed. We couldn't be more proud to be here."
Schaffer added that Sanford had recently completed the agreement with the City of Williston to purchase 25 acres of land in the Square for their facility. He said the purchase allows Sanford to further their vision of bringing additional health care services to the region, as well as giving them the chance to expand into the future.
"When we look at this, this isn't just a three year plan or a five year plan, this allows us the commitment to be a partner in this community for decades to come." He said. "This is our 100-year plan, as we say. We're going to be here, and we're going to be here to stay."
The clinic will be located on the corner of 33rd Street and Second Avenue West in the southeastern area of Williston Square, and will have the potential to include more than 100 exam rooms, offering primary care and specialty services including a walk-in clinic, infusion center, imaging equipment, and a lab. Schaffer said the project should be completed in late 2023.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said his office has been fielding numerous calls about interest in the Square, especially with Slim Chickens and Genesis being the first businesses to go vertical.
"I'm expecting next year we're going to see some tremendous activity." Wenko said.
He said there has been significant interest for retail in the area behind Walmart, as well as interest from franchise restaurants. Along with the interest from new business, Wenko said some businesses in town are looking to the Square as a place to expand. The 800-acre development has plans to have 314 acres of residential homes, 205 acres of commercial use, as well as 181 acres dedicated to parks and open spaces for residents.
Watch the entire Williston Square update meeting at facebook.com/WillistonEconomicDevelopment and learn more about the Square at willistondevelopment.com/major_initiatives/williston_square.php