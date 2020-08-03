The Williston Senior Center has undergone some improvements, making the facility more open and inviting to those who utilize its services.
The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the center on Friday, July 31, showing off some of the facility's new additions. Executive Director David Richter said the center's entire upper level has been remodeled, as well as some improvements to the main floor kitchen, including a new walk-in freezer and upgrades to the pantry. Richter said the work was a long time coming, as much of the facility had been unchanged for about the last 20 years.
Richter said the architect gave the center a "Main Street" feel, with brick walls, canopies and awnings adding to the atmosphere. Additionally, the center has added a coffee bar, TV lounge, and opened up the spaces in the library, activities room and main congregate area.
"Some of things in here have been in here for 60 or 70 years," Richter told the Williston Herald. "There's a lot of original materials in the building, but it the board felt that it was time that we modernized. With this remodel, we have created an area where just come in and congregate. A place for seniors to go to be with other seniors, and just be around other people."
The Williston Council for the Aging runs the Senior Center, as well as the Northwest Dakota Public Transit. The Senior Center provides Meals on Wheels and congregate meals for seniors, as well as daily activities to keep them active and social. To find out more about the services they offer, call 701-577-6751.