As the schools are making plans for the new year, so is The Salvation Army. Last year the Stuff the Bus Even out at Walmart was a success and Captains Joseph and Rachel Irvine are hoping that this year will be another banner year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the event will happen this year. This year there will be no people manning the donation bins and handing out flyers. There will be donation bins out beginning Aug. 7, and they will be out for a few days so that customers can drop off donations.
Donations can also be dropped off 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 15 Main Street.
Families who will need school supplies for the coming school year must come to 15 Main Street to sign up! The School Supplies will be distributed on Aug. 14 at The Salvation Army at 15 Main St.
For more information or to help provide support for The Salvation Army’s efforts, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston/