Williston Public Works and Engineering are headed to a new location, leaving the Gene Emery Public Works Facility and transitioning to the new Williston Public Works building just down the street.
While the Public Works and Engineering staff are moving to their new facility, the City Auditor’s office will be taking up residence in the Gene Emery facility while City Hall undergoes renovation. The city said the moves are part of long-term efforts to to meet current and future staff needs.
“These projects will provide adequate building capacity for our employees and equipment for the next 30 to 40 years,” said Mayor Howard Klug in a media release.
The new Public Works facility is 96,000 square feet and will provide more than 20,000 square feet for administration, 20,000 square feet for the shop and around 45,000 square feet for parking, with the additional space to be used for storing equipment indoors during winter months.
“Our new public works facility will be able to house all of our equipment in one location and make sure it is ready to go out as needed,” Klug said. “It will also work as a recruiting tool as it is a state-of-the-art facility for public works administration and equipment.”
The $30 million complex features numerous new amenities, including meeting spaces, conference rooms and private quarters for those needing cemetery lots. The project is funded by the City’s 1-cent sales tax, with three-quarters of the tax funding infrastructure projects and 25 percent funding economic development endeavors. In addition, six rooms in the facility have been named to pay tribute to current and past elected leaders.
Once Public Works staff are moved to the new building, City Hall staff will begin relocating to the Gene Emery Public Works starting Sept. 18. All city hall services, such as permitting services done by the auditor’s office will be temporarily housed at the 809 Fifth St. E. location.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Williston Public Works building is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.