A year after it’s opening, a Williston native and pilot got the opportunity to land at his hometown’s new airport.
Colin Johnson studied commercial aviation at the University of North Dakota, graduating with the class of 2017 and teaching as a flight instructor before taking a job as a pilot for SkyWest Airlines. Now calling Minneapolis his home, Johnson has been flying for SkyWest for a little over a year, but made his first stop at Williston Basin International Airport on Oct 29.
“It took a little while to happen, but it feels good.” Johnson told the Williston Herald. “I wish I could have been on the first flight last year, but I’m glad it was finally able to happen.”
While not his first time visiting XWA, Johnson said it was exciting to be coming in for the first time as a commercial pilot, adding that he had flown there before as an instructor. Landing the last flight of the day in to the airport, Johnson was met by his parents, Bruce and Sheila, who were just as excited.
“We’re just super proud of what he’s done in his life,” Bruce said. “Where came from and where he is now, it’s just totally amazing what this young man has done.”
Aside from being a pilot, Johnson is also a veteran of the North Dakota National Guard, which he joined right out of high school to help pay for his college and help achieve his high-flying dream, one his dad says he’d had since he was young.
“He’s wanted to fly since he was about seven years old.” Bruce said. “He knew that he wouldn’t be able to pay for it on his own, so he joined the Guard to pay for his school and give back.”
Johnson was deployed overseas during his time at UND, but upon his return finished his studies and was well on his way to earning his pilot’s license. After graduation, he served as a certified flight instructor or the Fargo Jet Center to earn his hours towards his commercial license. Now flying the country for SkyWest, Johnson said he was glad to be able to get some time home before heading back off into the clouds the next morning.