A Williston native who has become an inspirational speaker, author and coach is preparing for her next endeavor, the release of her first book, aimed to inspire and renew women in their roles as mothers.
Entitled “Made to Soar: Christ-Centered Truths to Encourage, Equip and Empower Moms,” the book is the first title from Natalie Dawn Hanson, a Williston native and 1997 graduate of Williston High School. Hanson lives in Minnesota with her husband and four sons, and is the founder of Vital Ignition, an online community of women who meet live via Facebook once a week and uses scripture to nurture God-centered relationships with others and empower women to go out and do the same.
Following that same faith-based theme, Hanson said that “Made to Soar” is an invitation for moms to “breathe, slow down and release the pressure of trying to be enough.”
“Most women share the feeling that motherhood is the most rewarding yet the most challenging role they play,” Hanson said. “What I discovered is that if we aren’t intentional in taking care of our hearts, the struggles, challenges, and demands can consume and overwhelm us to a point where we miss out on the joy, beauty, and delight motherhood is meant to bring, and we miss valuable opportunities to instill and demonstrate faith to our children. We’ve been created for incredible purpose, and our role as mom is divine. The cost of waiting to embrace that role and fully accept God’s grace is too great. It’s time to allow God to unfurl our wings and help us soar.”
“Made to Soar” is scheduled to be released worldwide on Sunday, Jan. 5, and Hanson is hosting a live launch party at 3 p.m. from the Common Grounds Coffee House in Alexandria, Minnesota. For those who who can’t attend in person, the launch party will streamed live on Facebook from Hanson’s personal page.
The afternoon will be filled with live music as well as interviews and readings from Hanson. More information on “Made to Soar” can be found on Hanson’s website at www.nataliedawnhanson.com.