A Williston native is taking his passion for art and sharing it all year long thanks to a recently launched Kickstarter campaign.
Micah Westby grew up in Williston and graduated from WHS in 2000, and has been spending the last few years teaching art at Surline Middle School in West Branch, Michigan.
In the modern days of e-mail, text and social media, Westby decided to bring back some of the nostalgic excitement that one would get upon opening the mailbox and discovering a handwritten note. With that idea in mind and inspired by a fellow artist, Westby decided to launch a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, pairing that feeling with his own original artwork to create the year-long art project.
“I remember getting postcards from my grandparents, friends and relatives when they traveled places that I’d never been,” Westby told the Williston Herald. “It was always really cool to see the picture and the note on the backside. It was always so fun to get those, and with all the junk mail out there, people really only get something personalized for the holidays or on a birthday. So this will be a fun little surprise throughout the year.”
Westby’s campaign, which kicked off on Dec. 4 and was fully funded in less than a month, offers a year-long subscription featuring a monthly postcard designed and illustrated by Westby. The postcard will feature an original illustration, along with a handwritten note on the backside to you, or you can choose to send the postcard to someone else as a gift. While the campaign has been fully funded, Westby said people are still able to take part in the project by visiting his website for more details at micahwestby.com
Westby has been interested in art as long as he can remember, spending hours drawing and coloring on his own, as well as teaching classes as part of the James Memorial Art Center’s board of directors. Now, he said, he just enjoys sharing his work with others and hopes the postcard project will help bring a smile to the faces of those who open their mailboxes.
“I think it’s a little spark of joy and happiness to get a postcard, and I’m looking to share that and add some of that joy and happiness to the world,” Westby said. “Just add a little more of that positivity and giving, and it feels good to give as a gift. It’s got a personalized touch and it’s a nice little surprise to make your day.”