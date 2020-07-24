Singer/songwriter Kenyon France is returning to his hometown of Williston to share his songs of hope, love and happiness at a time when the world needs them most.
France, who left Williston in 2015 for the sun and sand of Arizona, has been writing and performing music for several years. He picked up the guitar in 8th grade, but it was the influence of his older sister Celeste that really guided him towards becoming a musician. Celeste was a talented musician herself, and France said it was her penchant for performing that helped him overcome his trepidation in letting people hear his music.
“My sister was definitely a big influence in letting people hear my music because she would always be at the piano playing and singing and just sharing stuff with people,” France told the Williston Herald, “That really helped with my courage to kind of step out.”
Celeste passed away shortly after the family moved from Williston to Arizona, and music became France’s way to not only to heal himself, but help others as well.
“The thing that I relied on a lot to help myself heal a little bit was the music,” France explained. “At first it was to help me heal and provide that for myself, and then being able to bring that peace to other people, through something that helped me so much, I really love doing that.”
France was slated to perform at Rockin’ Ribfest in Downtown Williston on July 25, but when the event was cancelled, a new venue scooped him up, giving the public a chance to hear his unique talents.
France will be performing at Meg-A-Latte’s Loft on July 25 from 10 am to noon, giving an intimate acoustic performance. France said he is inspired by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Lenny Kravitz, but describes his style as “Alternative Indie Pop,” writing with styles of rock, folk, country and hip-hop.
“I couldn’t really put one specific genre on it,” he said. “If I had to tell somebody, I’ll say it’s a more mellow singer/songwriter type of vibe. Just a big mixture of different things, but the one thing I like to stay true to is always writing from a personal experience standpoint.”
France said he wants to keep the healing aspect as part of his music, while also sharing real-life experiences with the listener. France currently has one album out, and is working on another, with a single to be released soon. He has been performing throughout Arizona, most notably at the Arizona State Fair and Founder’s Day, sharing the stage with groups such The Spin Doctors and En Vogue.
France said he’s thrilled to be back in Williston sharing his music with his hometown, Showcasing his music in a way that he can connect with his audience.
“This concert is just going to be me and my guitar, that way I can just share my story about each song and just really have an intimate type of performance,” France said.
For anyone who would like a preview of Kenyon France’s music, you can find him on YouTube and Instagram @kenyonfrancemusic. There will also be copies of France’s albums available at the performance.