With a lifelong passion for music, a local singer and songwriter is making her dreams come true with a release party for her debut album.
The James Memorial Art Center in Williston will be filled with the songs of Daisy Evitt on Thursday, Aug. 22 for the release of Evitt’s first album, “From The Moment.” The event is being hosted at the James by Taryn Sundby and Lacey Dixon, owners of Fresh Palate in Williston.
Evitt is a former employee of Fresh Palate, and Sundby said she and Dixon wanted to show their support for Evitt’s musical ambitions by hosting the event.
The release party will be open house style from 6 to 9 p.m. at the James, where Evitt will perform songs off of the album, as well as many not heard before. Evitt, who said she grew up surrounded by musicians, describes her style as Christian Contemporary or Christian Pop, and is inspired by the world around her, and telling stories that not only have meaning for her, but she hopes will have meaning for others as well.
“I try to to write in a way where I’m talking directly to the person,” she explained to the Williston Herald. “I always like songs like that. I hope that the people who listen to them hear me, and it’s almost like a conversation. Music can change your moods like instantly, especially if (the lyrics) have come out right, and I hope my album came out like this. You can feel what the person in saying, and it may not even be valid in your life, the way the lyrics are, but you know it meant something to them. I hope that’s how my music comes out and that’s why I love music so much.”
The event is open to the public, and Evitt will have copies of the album on-hand for purchase, giving people the first opportunity to hear the songs she has written. Evitt also recently signed on to perform at the James’ sponsored Art Fest at Harmon Park on September 21, giving the community another opportunity to enjoy her music. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Ave. W. in Williston.