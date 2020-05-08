Sen. Kevin Cramer announced that recently introduced legislation could be good news for Williston residents living and operating businesses in potentially flood-affected areas.
Cramer is the chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife and issued the following statement on EPW Committee leaders unveiling America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020:
“America’s Water Infrastructure Act is bipartisan legislation with practical solutions which benefit North Dakotans and Americans across the country." Cramer stated. "It would create jobs, bolster interstate commerce, protect local communities’ access to safe drinking water, and provide much-needed Congressional oversight and direction for the Army Corps of Engineers. I thank Chairman Barrasso and Ranking Member Carper for their leadership. This bill is an important step toward completing a comprehensive infrastructure package, and I urge my colleagues to pass it swiftly.”
America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 includes approximately $17 billion in new federal authorizations and would increase water storage, provide protection from floodwaters, deepen important ports, maintain the navigability of inland waterways, and repair aging wastewater and irrigation systems. The legislation contains several North Dakota priorities written by Cramer, including Williston Levee Accreditation, requiring the Army Corps of Engineers to work with communities like Williston, which has been seeking accreditation for its levee, which is operated and maintained by the Corps. The request made by the city has been for the federal government to officially designate the levee as a flood protection levee, which would benefit both Williston and its residents.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency creates flood zone maps for every region in the country, and in Williston, a large southeast portion of town, including areas around Scenic Sports and the new Public Works building, are located in a flood zone, and would be affected if there was a breach of the levee.
Williston City Administrator David Tuan explained that a levee certification from FEMA would provide Williston with two main benefits. For starters, If one is a home or business owner in one of the designated flood zones, most insurance companies will require that flood insurance be purchased along with other other property insurance. Flood insurance costs can be quite expensive, but a levee certification from FEMA would help alleviate that.
Additionally, having FEMA certify the levee removes the need for a separate levee to be built to protect the wastewater treatment plant, which is required due to its location in one of the designated flood zones.