North Dakota’s Geocaching Association is planning to drop in on the Williston community for their 12th annual Camping and Caching Weekend, set for June 24 to June 26.
This will be the first time North Dakota’s biggest geocaching event has been held in Williston, and that has a lot of folks involved in the local geocaching scene pretty excited. They are working hard behind the scenes to lay down a whole bunch of cool new caches for the event, as well as getting everything lined up for a family-friendly adventure weekend.
Geocaching, for you “muggles” who haven’t tried it yet, is a worldwide scavenger hunt that is going on right now, all around you, from Sidney and Watford City to Williston and beyond. Muggles, by the way, is not just a Harry Potter thing. It’s also what geocachers call people who are unaware of the ongoing treasure hunt all around them.
For those who want to get an early start on the fun, the group will be meeting at Microtel Inn and Suites conference room on Thursday, June 23 for a little pre-camping and caching fun. The movie, Finding Ohana, which includes geocaching as part of the plot line, will be showing from 6 to 9 .m., and there will be games, snacks and beverages as well.
The actual camping weekend, meanwhile, kicks off at Lewis and Clark State Park. Setup your camping site, then visit the Friendship Shelter next to the amphitheater for some fun and games. Taco in a bag will be served at 6 p.m., but bring your own drinks and snacks of the evening.
At 7 p.m., there will be an introduction to Geocaching seminar at the amphitheater, followed by an 8 p.m. Sunset hike.
Park passes are $7 for a daily pass, or an annual state park pass may be purchased for $35.
On Saturday, the group gathers at Spring Lake Park at 8 a.m. to grab a swag bag and all the information needed to get the most out of the weekend.
A potluck supper will be served at Springlake Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share, as well as your beverage of choice for the supper. Hotdogs, burgers, silverware, napkins and plates are provided. There will be games, prizes and silent auction items available.
On Sunday, the day starts at 7 a.m. with breakfast at Gramma Sharons, located at 1501 16th Street West. Then it’s back to Spring Lake Park at 8:30 a.m. for a CITO.
Participants in the weekend are being encouraged to explore the area while here, and visit places like Theodore Roosevelt National Park, as well as Fort Union and Fort Buford.