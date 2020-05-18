Bren D’Angelo, internal auditor for the city of Williston, received the Innovator Award from the North Dakota League of City’s Leadership Training Program.
“This is a great honor for a city official,” said Chelsey Benson, training services and communications manager for the North Dakota League of Cities. “Each city can be proud of the achievements of these individuals and will enjoy the benefits of having a city leader so committed to the future of the community.”
The North Dakota League of City’s Leadership Training Program recognizes city leaders for their dedication, time, and commitment in making their communities better places to live. Award winners receive credits in the Leadership Training Program (LTP) by attending conferences and training events sponsored by the North Dakota League of Cities.
Eighteen LTP participants were recognized for achieving the first level or “Innovator” award (30 hours of training), nine city leaders achieved the “Visionary” award (60 hours of training), five individuals achieved the “Leader” award (100 hours of training) and four individuals reached the “110%” award that requires 200 hours of training.
The North Dakota League of Cities provides service, advocacy, leadership, education, and support for North Dakota’s 357 incorporated cities. The Leadership Training Program is the cornerstone of the League’s commitment to providing city officials with the tools they need to govern effectively.