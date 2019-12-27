North Dakota will get 17 new charging stations, one of which will be in Williston, thanks to a portion of an $8.1 million settlement with Volkswagen after the automaker was caught cheating emissions testing requirements.
The charging station in Williston went to ZEF Energy, which applied for funds to place a fast-charging unit in Williston, Minot, Dickinson, Grafton, Grand Forks and Wahpeton.
The funding offer for the six charging stations is pending completion of a contract for the money. Once the contract is complete, it will be posted to the DEQ’s Volkswagen settlement page online at https://bit.ly/2SHFZS3.
ZEF is the largest, independently owned and operated DC Fast Charging Network in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The ZEF charging station will actually be the third in Williams County. Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative already has two electric charging units available to the public. Their use is free — for now.
It is not clear whether the ZEF unit in Williston would be available free of charge, at what speed it will charge or where it will be located. The company did not respond to requests for information sent via its website.
The company’s website does show a subscription service to use chargers it has placed in Minnesota and Wisconsin, however.
Other entities offered contracts for charging stations include:
• Cass County Electric Cooperative for three stations,
• Hillsboro for one charging station,
• Enerbase Cooperative Resources for one charging station,
• McLean Electric Cooperative for a charging station in Coleharbor,
• Bismarck for two charging stations, Fargo for one charging station,
• NoDak Electric Cooperative for a charging station in Grand Forks,
• eSmart Systems for a charging stations in Fargo.
Charging station grants were just one of the categories of funding available from the VW settlement funds in this funding round. Contracts were also offered to nine different school districts to replace old school busses with new, low-emission busses.
Three entities were also offered contracts to replace large trucks, including the city of Fargo for a new fire truck, the North Dakota Department of Transportation for three trucks, and Sysco North Dakota for nine new trucks.
This year’s grant round is year one of likely three.
“This year we had just under $2.7 million to spend,” said Keith Hinnenkamp, with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality. “This is prescribed by the settlement and the authorization we got from the last legislative session.”
Next year, the program is authorized for another $2.7 million. After that, a new legislative authorization will be needed to spend whatever funds remain.
“For the charging stations we are pretty close to the total amount we can allocate to that category,” Hinnenkamp said. “The settlement only allows us to spend up to 15 percent of the total amount on charging stations.”
All the other categories, however, had some funding left over, which Hinnenkamp said seemed to square with public comments.
“Right now, from what I understand, there is bit of chicken and egg going on with charging stations and electric stations,” he said. “One is waiting for the other. Based on the comments we received, there is good support to prioritize charging stations first in our program.”
Hinnenkamp also said almost all of this year's applications were from taxpayer-funded entities.
“(Applications were) pretty limited this round,” Hinnenkamp said. “I think that is pretty typical for a new program. As word continues to get out, more will hear and apply.”