The final pieces are coming together for Williston's Freedom Monument, which is set to be officially dedicated in the next few weeks.
Large pieces of polished granite were delivered to the site of the monument on Monday, Aug. 26, with workers from FCI Constructors and Dakotah West Crane Service on-hand to install the pieces around the monument. The Chamber's Military Affairs Committee has been raising funds for the project since 2012, but work picked up at a fevered pace earlier this year thanks to a large donation from the Williston Community Builders, which allowed construction on the monument to finally begin.
Ground was broken at the site in Riverview Cemetery in early May, and with the granite pieces being installed, the monument is nearly ready to be unveiled to the public. The black granite pieces frame the monument, a 10-foot-high and 30-foot-wide wall featuring a large American flag and bronze seals representing each branch of the military. The monument is designed to honor those who have served in post-Vietnam conflicts across the world. The monument will feature an electronic kiosk, which will illuminate the various sites of conflict on a large brushed stainless steel map, which will be installed over the red and blue brick of the flag.
Grant Carns and Steve Slocum, the chair and vice-chair of the Military Affairs Committee, were both at the site Monday morning, watching alongside the monument's designer, Dave Njos. Njos also designed and built the Korean and Vietnam Monument in the cemetery's Veterans Plaza. Njos' sons, Andy and Ben, operate Dakotah West Crane Service and installed the granite pieces, which weighed upwards of 700 pounds each. The pieces add another depth to the already eye-catching monument, with the word Freedom etched into the stone.
With the granite installed, Slocum said there are only a few more necessary pieces required before the monument is ready for the public dedication, which has been planned for September 11. The ceremony will include live music, followed by a program featuring speakers Howard Klug, Command Master Chief Tim Preabt and others. The monument has been on the Committee's mind since 2006, and Slocum and Carns said it's a thrill to see it finally coming to fruition.
"It's a good feeling. It's a really good feeling." Slocum told the Williston Herald. "Considering where we started and where we ended up, it's a tremendous feeling."
"It'll be nice once it's done," Carns added. "It's exciting, but now we just want to see it finished."
Slocum said the electronic kiosk should be installed by the end of the week, with the remaining pieces to be added before the dedication in September.