The annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game is bringing together Williston’s First Responders for some fun, fireworks and a little friendly rivalry.
The police and fire departments have been going head to head for the last 51 years, and they’ll be meeting up once again on Friday, August 2 at Ardean Aafedt Stadium. Last year, the “Hoses” managed to win the trophy away from the “Guns,” so the city’s law enforcement officers will be playing hard to win it back. The game is also an opportunity for the public to get out and see another side of the city’s first responders, and to connect with them and show their support for what they do in the community.
Things kick off in the stadium’s parking lot at 5:30 p.m., with Jump-N-Fun Inflatables, face painting, music by Kenny Gee before and after the game and a dunk tank. City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk will be arriving in style, landing in a helicopter to throw out the first pitch of the game at 7:30. The Williston High School Band will perform the National Anthem with one of the police department’s dispatchers.
President of the Police Association, Chelsea Fossen, said the game is not only a way to connect with the residents, but a source of funds for the department to be able to provide additional community outreach, such as donating for scholarships ans other events throughout the year. Last year, the game brought in $6,805 for the Association.
Fossen said the fun will continue after the game is over, as the departments will be hosting a tailgating party in the parking lot, giving spectators a chance to interact one-on-one with law enforcement officers and firefighters over some food and drink.
“This is a great opportunity to get to know all the people who are doing great work out in our community.” Fossen told the Williston Herald. “You can chat with the Chief of Police if you want to, or just come and talk with any of your first responders.”
When the sun goes down, the crowd will be treated to an explosive spectacle, as TNT Fireworks will once again provide a post-game fireworks display. Tickets for the game are $2 for adults, and ages 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the police department prior to the game, or beginning around 6 p.m. at the stadium.