Members of the Williston Fire Department were honored by the Williston City Commission for their assistance during the Oregon wildfires.
With a slideshow of photos playing in the background, Fire Chief Jason Catrambone addressed the commissioners at the Tuesday, Dec. 22 virtual meeting, sharing how five members of the department, including himself, joined with fire fighters from across the country in assisting with the devastating fire along the west coast. Williston's volunteers made the journey to Oregon, taking on various missions to help extinguish the blazes and provide assistance. Due to their selfless and heroic work, the five crew members were honored with a Unit Commendation for Exceptional Duty.
"The Exceptional Duty award is given to members of a department for highly credible accomplishments bringing public acclaim to the department, the city and the fire service as a result of devotion to duty or service to the public," Catrambone explained. "I'm really proud of the four that went out there, took on this role and completed this mission."
Along with Catrambone, fire fighters Clint Bates, Mitch Byman, Jason Lewis and Hunter Voss all received certificates of commendation and ribbons to honor their service.
The commendation reads: "Upon request from the State of Oregon, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Engine Company 13 volunteered to assist without hesitation to support those in need without any knowledge of what their mission would entail. Upholding the tradition of the fire service to go above what is normally expected, and supporting operations on the Slater/Devil Fire with completion of all missions assigned. The members of Engine Company 13 represented the Williston Fire Department, and the City of Williston at the highest level, and displayed the best qualities of the fire service while supporting operations to assist the people of the Rogue Valley, Oregon."
Mayor Howard Klug stated that he hoped in the near future the city would be able to hold a formal ceremony to recognize the crew, but stated how proud he was at how Engine Company 13 represented their department and the city of Williston.
Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk applauded Catrambone for his service and humility, as well as the hard work his team put in.
"What they did is just remarkable," Cymbaluk said. "With your leadership, we thank you as well, Chief. This is certainly well deserved."
The Chief shared his thanks for city leadership, and the support they continually give to the department.
"Operations and opportunities like this to help others wouldn't be possible without the support of the administration, the mayor and the commission," Catrambone said. "Everything from allowing the crew to go, to their support with training, equipment and hiring the types of people that are willing to go above and beyond to get the job done."
In addition:
• The commission denied a tax abatement request from Motel 6 property owners Williston Hospitality, LLC for a value reduction from $3,047,300 to $800,000. Darcy Anderson, Director of Tax Equalization for Williams County recommended denying the request, which was approved unanimously by the commission.
• The commission approved a recommendation to transfer $2,500,000 from Gross Production Tax to the General Fund for a projected End of Year balance satisfying the 15 percent General Fund Minimum Reserve requirement. Finance Director Hercules Cummings said the transfer accounts for all expected payables and payroll for 2020. The minimum reserve is a best business practice used to cover 60 days of General Fund expenditures and future project opportunities which will also serve to strengthen the City's credit ratings.
• The commission approved liquor license renewals for 60 businesses, and 167 business licenses for 2021, contingent upon passing any required inspections, final signatures and maintaining compliance with any other license requirements as stipulated by the city Code of Ordinances.
• The Regional and Urban Projects Program was approved by the commission, which is a funding program that will be utilized for the development of the intersection of Highway 2, 26th Street and 2nd Avenue in order to extend 2nd Avenue into to the Williston Square. The project has been a collaboration between the City and the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
• Director of Development Services Mark Schneider presented a Resolution from the Housing Commission regarding housing incentives for certain new single family residential properties and condominium and townhouse properties. The Resolution would allow for an exemption from property taxes for the first two taxable years after the taxable year in which construction is completed, the residence is owned and occupied for the first time, and other conditions are met. The maximum exemption allowed is $150,000 of true and full valuation of improvements only. The Resolution was approved by the commission.
• The commission approved an amendment to the Ground Lease Agreement between the City and Williams County, which will allow the County to sublease their space to the University of North Dakota in support of the State of North Dakota Northern Plains UAS Test Site program. UND is looking to place a radio antenna to accommodate the Vantis Beyond Visual Line of Sight network installation in western North Dakota.