Williston Fire Department celebrates newest recruit class

The fourth recruit class for the Williston Fire Department will graduate Friday, Oct. 23.
Upon graduation, the following five individuals will have successfully completed all requirements needed to be awarded the rank of Firefighter-Emergency Medical Technician:
Matthew Pazanin, Bismarck
William Gutlovics, Milaca, Minnesota
Samantha Hazzard, Cherry Valley, New York
Juan Wagner, Medellin, Columbia
Charles James Meno, Carlinville, Illinois
“We are proud of these recruits,” Matt Clark, division chief of Operations, said. “They have successfully earned the title of firefighter and are now a part of the fire family.”
The WFD Fire Academy spans a year and covers the following training areas: Firefighter I and II, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Airport Firefighter, and EMT.
A short ceremony will be held at noon at Fire Station 2 located at 610 58th Street West to recognize the five newest WFD members.
Media is invited to attend this event following COVID-19 screening and social distancing guidelines. Masks are required.
For more information on this story, please contact Battalion Chief, Bradley Auttelet, at 701-572-3400 or bradleya@ci.williston.nd.us.
