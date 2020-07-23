FARGO, N.D. -- Due to delays with trucking, the Great Plains Food Bank distribution of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program originally slated for Thursday in Williston has been delayed and is now rescheduled for Friday, July 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The distribution will take place at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds (519 53rd Street East, Williston, N.D.).
What: Williston USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program distribution
When: Friday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Where: Upper Missouri Valley Fairground (519 53rd Street East)
There are no income requirements to receive food at the distribution and all in need of food assistance are welcome. Cars may begin lining up one hour prior to the start of the distribution.