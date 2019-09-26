Longtime Williston physician and community member Dr. Dean Strinden passed away on Saturday, Sept 21 at the age of 95.
Strinden served as a doctor in Williston for nearly 40 years, co-founding the Harmon Park Clinic in 1954. Strinden grew up in Litchville, North Dakota, and served in the Army during WWII after graduation. After completing his undergraduate degree, Strinden entered the University of North Dakota Medical School. transferring for his final two years and graduating from the University of Colorado Medical School in 1954. Strinden met his wife, Catheleen Wallgren, while attending UND and the pair returned to Williston in 1954, before the opening of the clinic.
Practicing as a family doctor, Strinden served the community over the next four decades, from trauma surgery to delivering babies. Williston City Commissioner and fellow medical profession Brad Bekkedahl spoke with the Williston Herald about Strinden, who he remembered fondly as both a professional colleague, and as his own family doctor growing up.
"I can't remember a time in my life when I didn't know Dr. Strinden," he said. "He was actually a really great mentor to me in looking at a career in medicine. When I was in college, he offered me the opportunity to come and spend a month with him to see what branch of medicine I'd like to go into, whether it's be dentistry or family practice. I opted for dentistry because I was a carpenter and really good with my hands, so he said that would be a good fit for me, and steered me into a great career. I'm very thankful for that."
During his career, Strinden wore many different hats, serving as president of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the North Dakota Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the North Dakota State Medical Association and served by governor appointment on the State Health Council. An active community member, Strinden was a charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, in addition to being a part of the Lions Club, United Way, The James Memorial Preservation Society, Williston School Board, UND Williston Foundation, Bethel Home Trust and the Fortt. Union Trading Post Restoration Project. He was the recipient of the Sioux Award in 1994, and was the chairman for the UND Foundation and UND School of Medicine Campaign for Excellence.
"Most of the time when you're in a medical practice, particularly the family practice like he was in, you don't have a lot of extra time," Bekkedahl said. "But Dean made time for the community. That's one of the impressive things about him. All the things that a lot of us as medical professionals never had time to do, somehow Dean made time to do all that, as well as take care of his family. He was a great family man."
Strinden's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate, followed by interment with military honors at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.