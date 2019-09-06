The Williston Concert Association is revving up for its new season with a nationally acclaimed group kicking things off on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The Annie Moses Band will grace the stage at the Bakken Elementary Auditorium as the premier concert of the 2019-2020 season. The band originally hails from Texas, but the family of Juilliard-trained musicians are now a fixture of the music scene in Nashville. The group is actually named after their great grandmother, and the musical trio began performing in 2001 with lead singer and violinist Annie Wolaver Dupre and her siblings Alex and Benjamin.
From there, the group began touring the United States with a rhythm section led by father Bill Wolaver, himself an award-winning composer, arranger and pianist. Since then, the group has expanded to include six siblings and have toured all across the country, as well as in Europe and Asia.
With a sound described as an eclectic and unique blend of roots music with a classical polish, the group has recorded 15 albums, produced several PBS specials and have performed at such iconic venues as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ol’ Opry. As part of their musical journey, the band has a non-profit foundation that promotes artistic development in young musicians, supports a Conservatory and online music curriculum for students across the country, as well as overseeing a summer music festival in Nashville.
The Annie Moses Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Bakken Elementary. Membership to the Williston Concert Association is required to attend the concert, but the event is an opportunity to join and sign up for the season. A single membership for the Concert Association is $80, getting you into all five of Williston’s concerts. However, thanks to the reciprocity of the concert associations in Crosby, Watford City and Dickinson, a single membership also gives you access to the 11 concerts those cities host as well. For more information on Williston Concert Association membership, contact President Allen Domagala at 701-572-3698 or Membership Secretary Janet Erlandsen at 701-572-2701.