The Williston Community Library is challenging area kids to put their imagination, engineering and creativity to the test, brick by brick.
For the second time, the library is hosting the Brick Building Bonanza, a two-week challenge where kids between 4 and 12 years old use hundreds of building bricks to construct original creations to share with the community for a chance at some great prizes.
Thanks to a grant from the Robert E. Herman Family Foundation, the library is able to once again host the event, which it did previously in the summer of 2016. The response from that event was so positive, said Library Director Andrea Placher, that they knew another Bonanza was a must for the future.
"We had such a great turn out last time, we knew we needed to do this again," Placher told the Williston Herald. "We had 300 kits our first year, and 295 of those were given out, and of those, 289 creations were returned. Almost every single bag we gave out came back, so that told us people liked it."
Registration for the event begins Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., when kids can come in to the library and pick up their Brick Building Bonanza kits. The library is handing out 300 more kits, free of charge, to any child who wishes to participate. The kids are then tasked with creating an original design using only the 500 bricks in the kit. The kids then have two weeks to build their creations, returning them to the library to be judged and shared with the the library's visitors.
Placher said they chose winter for this year's Bonanza as a way to give the kids something to stave off boredom during school's holiday break.
Age groups for the Bonanza are 4 to 6 years old, 7 to 9 years old and 10 to 12 years old. The entries are due back at the library on Friday, Jan. 3 for judging, with an open house for the public from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5. Judges will recognize a first, second and third place winner in each age category, handing out LEGO bags, wallets, colored pencils and more to the winners.
There is no cost to take part, Placher said, and while a library card is not required to participate, picking up the kit is a perfect time to sign up for one.
For more information on the Brick Building Bonanza, visit the library at 1302 Davidson Drive, or check them out online www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary to stay up to date with all the events and activities they have to offer.