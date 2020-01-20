The Williston Community Library is adding a few splashes of color and a big dose of talent to their ongoing interior rejuvenation.
The library has been working for the past few months to modernize and update their look, from the new landscaping out front to the fresh paint and carpet. Along with those changes, Library Director Andrea Placher also decided that the walls could also use some fresh decor, and sought out some local artists to lend a hand. Placher said she wanted to stray away from the traditional and look for some pieces to brighten the space up and make the library feel more modern.
“Our library is almost 40 years old, and it’s just at that point where it needed a facelift,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “We needed something to jazz up the walls, and I am a huge supporter of local artists, so I just thought what a great way to incorporate our community into the library.”
So far, Placher has secured artwork from two local artists, Afton Ray-Rossol and James Griffin. Rossol recently had a showing of her work at the James Memorial Art Center, where her Theodora Roosevelt painting, “Legendary,” caught Placher’s eye. The brightly colored presidential portrait is a perfect fit with the library, Placher said, highlighting not only a talented local artist, but showcasing one of the state’s most notable figures.
“I fell in love with that painting the moment I saw it,” Placher said. “I wanted to keep it in my office, but I wasn’t able to sneak it, so it will go out in the general area for everyone to enjoy.
Back in the Young Adult section, a large graffiti-style portrait of Albert Einstein, stylized against a brick wall background, now hangs on the wall. The piece, entitled “The Original,” is large, over six feet in length, and was created by artist James Griffin, who also created the large wall mural located in the children’s section. Placher said that after Griffin’s work on the children’s mural several years ago, she asked if he would be interested in creating another piece.
“And thus, ‘The Original’ was born,” Placher said. “James is a very talented artist, so we’re very fortunate to have two great works of art from him.”
While not on display yet, Placher said she is also acquiring pieces from artist Deana Novak, whose “Rooted in the Sky” art series features photos of the North Dakota sky with her own Zentangle-style ink drawing over the photo. Novak’s pieces also recently showed at the James, with several currently on display at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. Placher said she could have found any generic artwork for the library’s walls, but felt it was more important to highlight local artists and help shine the spotlight on them.
“Why not have local artists?” Placher said. “It gives them a sense of pride, having their art in prominent community building where thousands of people a year come through. So it’s just a good way to showcase all the wonderful artists we have here in town.”
Placher said the library is still on the lookout for unique, local art, and anyone interested in having their work showcased can stop by and see her. The library is located at 1302 Davidson Drive.