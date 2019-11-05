November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Williston Community Library is honoring Native American culture in our area with a special presentation.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the library, the Northern Plains Oyate will be sharing the culture, traditions, stories and crafts of the Native Americans from around the area. The event was made possible through the Williston Community Library Foundation, who felt that as Native American culture is such an integral part of the area’s history, it should be shared and celebrated with the community.
Library Director Andrea Placher had worked with the group previously for an event, and thought they would be the perfect organization to partner with for the event.
“They’re so very awesome to work with,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “They’re very passionate about educating the community about Native Americans and their heritage. So we’re very excited and honored to have them as our guests once again.”
Placher said there will storytellers, drummers, dancers, and craftsman who will create traditional dream catchers with those in attendance. Visitors might even walk away learning a few new words in the Lakota language, she added.
“It’s just going to be a whole afternoon full of learning about their culture and their history and listening to some really great stories.” she explained.
As with most events held at the library, Placher said the celebration is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome to come and take part. The event is “open house” style, so people are able to come and go as is convenient for them.
The library will have materials on display for those who are interested in learning more about Native American culture in our area and around the country. Placher said getting the community engaged and involved with the cultures within the community is an important goal for the library, and this event in one way to familiarize people with the culture that has been such an important facet of the area for hundreds of years.
“The library has been trying very hard to bring cultural awareness to our community through the events that we have,” she said. “Libraries are for everyone, and we want everyone to feel welcomed and we want them to feel like we care about them as individuals and them as a culture. And that applies to everybody, so this is just another way we can help educate our community on the people who live here and their heritage.”