If you've got presents you need to keep from prying eyes, or just need some extra materials for wrapping your gifts, the Williston Community Library is coming to the rescue this holiday season.
The library is gearing up for Christmas, and with it comes some activities to help get ready for the big day, and a few just to share the spirit of the season. Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the library is once again offering holiday gift wrapping to anyone looking to wrap their gifts where little ones can't spy, or to those who simply just need a space to do their wrapping. And the best part of all? The library is providing everything you might need to get the job done, including paper, bows, ribbon and tape.
"Sometimes people just don't have the room to store the wrapping paper, or maybe they just don't have the means to go get the wrapping paper or the bows or the tape," Library Director Andrea Placher told the Williston Herald. "The gift itself costs money and then you've got to pay for all this other stuff on top of it. The other side is parents who maybe just need a space to get away. Maybe they want to bring their own wrapping paper, but they still at least need the space, and we have really great, wonderful tables that are perfect for wrapping presents!"
Last year, the library offered two chances to take advantage of the gift wrapping, but this year the community will have six opportunities to get their gifts prepared for Christmas. Gift wrapping will be available Wednesday Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 9, 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no charge to be involved, and all materials are provided to patrons at no cost.
In addition to the holiday wrapping, families can come to the library and enjoy Family Movie Nights, taking in some family-friendly holiday classics. On Friday, Dec. 6, the library will be showing Polar Express at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies while enjoying the film, and maybe pop into the library to check out the book the film was based on! On Friday, Dec. 20, come back for more sweet treats and enjoy Elf at 5:30 p.m.
To see what other fun holiday events the library is hosting, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary or stop by and see them at 1302 Davidson Drive.