March is for reading, the library declares; so come find adventure, and let down your hair! Mystery, Western, let your imagination run loose! And while you are visiting, celebrate Dr. Seuss.
March kicks off National Reading Month, which coincides with the birthday of famed children’s author Theodor Geisel, better known to millions as Dr. Seuss. March 2 is Seuss’ 89th birthday, and the Williston Community Library is celebrating with some fun family activities during the week. Library Director Andrea Placher said the yearly event is a way to not only celebrate the renowned author, but help introduce him to the new generation of readers as well.
“Dr. Seuss is an amazing historical figure in the literary world,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “So we want to make sure kids are aware of who he was and what he did for children’s literature. Plus, it’s just fun to celebrate, because he was just a wacky guy, so we have good, wacky fun!”
Starting on March 2, the library is hosting Family Movie Night, showing Seuss’ The Lorax beginning at 6 p.m. Families can come down and spend some quality movie time together, while enjoying popcorn and snacks. Movie night is free to the public and open to all ages. The celebration continues on Saturday, March 7, which crafts, activities, prizes and even more snacks. The library moved the event to a weekend, Placher said, to make it easier for families in the area to attend.
“This is always a big event for us,” Placher said. “Having it on a Saturday is very helpful for working parents. We’re trying to be a lot more aware of that, to make more events on weekends. We want to make sure everyone is able to attend.”
From 2 to 4 p.m. on March 7, the library will undergo a Seuss-formation, turning the facility in to a playland for all things Dr. Seuss.
The afternoon will bring back the popular Hop On Pop-corn Bar, featuring a buffet of popcorn, pretzels, candy, marshmallows and more for patrons to create their own treat bags. Visitors can also decorate sock puppets at the Fox in Socks station, and make Thing One and Thing Two hats at the Cat in the Hat station. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their best Dr. Seuss themed attire for a chance to win some fun prizes, as well.
“It’s a really fun way to celebrate children’s literature.” Placher said.
Family Movie Night and the Seussebration are both free and open to the public. For more information on upcoming activities at the Williston Community Library, call 701-774-8805 or visit them online at www.willistonlibrary.com or www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary. The library is located at 1302 Davidson Drive.