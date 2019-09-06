Setting the table is something you usually do for family meal, tea party or gathering. Rarely does one set a table with no intention of serving food, unless that table is for one of the Williston Community Library’s most popular events.
Tables of Contents is celebrating its 19th year at the library, showcasing the decorating skills and lavish table settings from patrons all over the area. The event showcases between 20 to 25 table settings, created by community members.
Each table is created with a theme, which can range anywhere from Halloween, sports, tea party and pop culture. The event serves as a fundraiser for the library, helping to raise money for multiple projects in the building.
“Tables of Contents is the Williston Community Library Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year,” Library Director Andrea Placher told the Williston Herald. “The purpose of the Foundation is to raise funds for special projects that might not be in the purview of our library general fund, like our lovely new parking lot flags, for instance. Things that we normally couldn’t afford within the general budget.”
Placher said funds have been used to re-cover the library’s furniture, add a mural to the children’s area, as well as purchasing several STEAM kits for the public to enjoy.
Last year, proceeds from the event went towards enhancing the library’s History Room, with this year’s funds to be used to update carpet throughout the building. More than just a way to raise money, Placher said the event also gives the public a taste of what the library has to offer.
“The idea behind Tables of Contents when it started so many years ago was the Foundation wanted a way to raise funds for the library, but also showcase the library,” Placher explained. “For a lot of people who maybe don’t frequent the library as often as our normal patrons, this is a good time to come in, see what we’ve been doing, see the changes and socialize with people they haven’t seen in a while. It’s just a really cool afternoon to come in and get maybe get some decorating ideas for your own table.”
Each table has a brief description and story behind its theme, which are collected in a booklet to create “chapters,” hence the name Tables of Contents. Tickets are purchased at the door, and patrons can then stroll through the library at their leisure and admire each table setting. Snacks and refreshments will also be served, with a silent auction taking place as well. Placher said last year’s event drew almost 300 people to the library.
Tables of Contents takes place Sunday, Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williston Community Library. Tickets are $10 each. The library is located at 1302 Davidson Drive. The Library Foundation is currently looking for new members, and anyone interested can contact Andrea Placher at 701-774-8805.