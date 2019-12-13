Many families in the area are in need during the holiday season, inspiring a local woman to bring reach out to the community to help give back.
Caroline Rosenburg saw a story on Facebook about a woman in Texas who simply set out a clothing rack at the restaurant she owned, asking for donations of coats and scarves, offering the items to those who needed them without charge.
Expanding on the idea, Rosenburg decided she wanted to give back to her community by organizing a full-scale clothing drive. Taking to social media herself, Rosenburg put the call out, asking for donations of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, shoes and more. The response she received, she said, surprised her.
“Right away, people started chiming in wanting to know about it,” she told the Williston Herald. “Wanting to know what I needed, if I needed help and volunteers, things like that.”
So far, Rosenburg said more than 50 people have donated items to the “Winter Wishes for Williston” drive, providing so much that she needed to rent additional space to accommodate the donations.
The drive will be set up at the Williston Community Library Dec. 21 and 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. until items run out.
Rosenburg said that with layoffs in the oil field, she knows that many families in the area are struggling, which is why she offering the clothing drive to those in need absolutely free.
“It’s for the community, to help give them a better Christmas and a warmer holiday season,” she explained.
Rosenburg said she has already received numerous donations of coats, boots, scarves, hats, work attire for men and women, children’s clothing and toys, and much more. But even with all that has been donated, she said there is still a strong need for coats, boots and blankets. She added that she never expected to receive such a huge response, but is very thankful to see the community come together to give back to those in need.
“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “It’s exciting, and I think it’s something that a lot of families need right now.”
Rosenburg said she hopes to continue the drive in coming years, making the project even bigger and able to help even more families in need.
Those who are in need of items can stop by the library during the drive and take whatever items they need. She is also looking for volunteers to help at the clothing drive, and anyone interested can contact her at 814-926-6472.
While organizing the drive has been a bit exhausting at times, Rosenburg said ultimately she’s just hoping to spread some holiday cheer to those in the community that need it.
“I know I have gotten a little overwhelmed, because it is hard doing it all by yourself,” she said. “But in the end, if I make one person happy it’s worth it.”