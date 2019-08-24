The Williston Community Library is getting a much needed face lift, making updates to the facility’s 36-year-old landscaping.
Work began on Thursday, Aug. 22 as workers from Slagle Services began removing the decades-old bushes and shrubs in preparation to create a whole new landscaping look for the facility. Library Director Andrea Placher said the project had been on her mind since she took over the position, and the timing and budget finally fell into place to begin the work.
“All of our landscaping is original to the building,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “It’s 36 years old, and it’s just time to change it. Plants have a life expectancy, bushes have a life expectancy. We have maintenance people and we’ve done what we could, but there’s just a time when you have to do something a little different.”
Placher said the plants had become too high and overgrow, causing some safety concerns as well as hiding the building from view. The ground had become uneven, with tatters of black tarp creeping through the rocks and plants. The landscaping project will be quite intensive, she said, with the bushes and shrubs having already been pulled out and workers preparing to remove the old landscaping rock and replace it with new, larger and more manageable stones to be added.
Placher said once the old landscaping is fully removed, crew will begin putting in new plants and grass, along with the rocks. Decorative wheatgrass will be added, as well as boulders to add to the fresh look of the building. In the future, she added, she hopes to make further exterior improvements, such as adding benches to the lawn for employees and patrons to use and enjoy.
“We wanted something that is going to be low maintenance, but still beautifies the property.” Placher said. “We’re pretty excited about it. We have such a beautiful are here with the park and the baseball field, so this will add to the overall aesthetic.”
Placher said the work should only take a few weeks, meaning patrons won’t have to wait long before they’re able to enjoy the library’s fresh new look. While Placher said that the project was part of the library’s budget, the cost is still considerable, but one she and the board feel is worthwhile to keeping the library updated and modern for its current and future patrons.
“This landscaping is probably going to last another 30 years,” she said. “It’s an investment in our library and in our community. It’s going to beautify the city, it’s going to beautify our area and it’s going to modernize the library’s look. Our community deserves a beautiful place to come and sit outside and read.”
The landscaping is not the only beautification project on the horizon for the library, as Placher said there are plans to update the paint and carpet inside the building within the next year, as well as making updates to the facility’s technology room.