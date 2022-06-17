Williston City Commissioner Chris Brostuen took a seat among the City Commissioners in 2013 when he stepped into the position to finish a term for commissioners who had decided to step down. In 2014, Brostuen decided to run for the seat and completed two four-year terms as of this past Tuesday.
“It’s been a more than enjoyable time. I’ll look back at it the rest of my life with a great amount of pride,” Brostuen said at the end of the meeting.
Among Brostuen’s most memorable moments were the Water Treatment Plant expansion, the WasteWater Treatment Plant, the Public Works and Engineering Building. His greatest love, however, was the Airport project. Brostuen held the portfolio for the Airport project.
“I have been in and out of airports my entire life but this was something I had never really worked on,” he said. “The nuts and bolts of design which was a definite learning curve for me and working with great engineers and architects on the project was a priceless experience. We’ve done a lot of things right with big projects but it goes beyond that. It’s all the things the city does right for its people.”
Mayor Howard Klug recognized Brostuen’s service to the city.
“He’s pretty humble,” Klug said. “He’s been here for eight years and not a single other commissioner in this country has built an airport from the ground up.”
Brostuen said that the day-to-day operations and service work with staff, and various employees, as well as community, are experiences that hold life long lessons.
Brostuen is planning to take the time he now has available to him to regroup. He is an active member in the Korner Lions Club and enjoys the community service projects they work on but one of the biggest projects with this organization is the community grill which he really enjoys.
Brostuen has worked at Mountrail Williams Community Coop for 35 years and is planning an early 2023 retirement, but in the meantime he said, “I have a few loose ends to wrap up. Retirement for me will be a regroup, rest up and time to find the next chapter in my life.”
When asked how he would respond if asked by someone interested in running for a City Commissioner seat Brostuen said, “It’s going to take your time, but anytime you serve a community and its people, serving far outweighs the time committed and is an enjoyable challenge.”
Brostuen’s farewell to the people of Williston is with deep thanks for the opportunity to serve as a commissioner.
“I hope in the time I served the City that we did things that improved the quality of life to live, work and do business here in Williston,” he said. “Oh I will miss it. And it is a very bitter sweet time leaving it, but I am looking forward to more time with my family.”