The city took steps towards improving the housing situation in Williston with some key votes at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Development Services Director Mark Schneider brought the items forward, which included requests for approval for the acknowledgment of the Comprehensive Housing Action Plan, the establishment of a Housing Committee and for housing incentives. Schneider gave the commissioners copies of the Comprehensive Plan, which he said was compiled with data from consultants Newmark Grubb Zimmer as well as Newmark Knight Frank, who came to Williston in March 2019 to conduct a housing study for the city.
Schneider called the report a snapshot of Williston’s current housing needs, and recommended that the commission vote to acknowledge the report.
Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk questioned Schneider as to whether the acknowledgement of the report would mean that the city was bound by the recommendations within it. Schneider said it was not, and that the report would serve more as a a well of ideas that the city could pull from to help serve the city’s housing needs. The commission voted unanimously to acknowledge the report, which Schneider said would be available t the public via the city’s website under Development Services, possible as early as Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The second item brought forth by Schneider was for the approval to create a housing committee, which he said would explore the Williams County housing industry problems and opportunities, and work to promote and support comprehensive housing solutions. Schneider said the committee would be comprised of nine voting members, which would be appointed by Commission President Howard Klug, with recommendations from Development Services. Commissioner Deanette Piesik questioned the creation of the committee, citing concerns that those who may be appointed may be too busy to follow through on the decisions they make, which she said would do nothing to solve the housing issue.
“My concern in our community is we ask the same people to be on the same committees and we’re overburdening them, and we’re really not moving forward,” She said. “Housing seems to be a challenge that the city hasn’t been able to get a handle on, so my concern is if you put this to a committee to try and come up with plans for the commission and for the city, that these people are already so busy and so overtaxed that we’re not going to really move the bar on our housing issues.”
Committee creation
Schneider said the creation of a committee was one of the recommendations from the housing study, and that many other communities have a similar committee. Schneider told Klug he would have a list of potential candidates for the committee within two weeks. Piesik was the one dissenting vote, with the remaining commissioners voting to approve the committee’s creation.
The third item presented was for the consideration of two housing incentives, which would eliminate building permit and plan review fees for new single-family residential projects, and allow the landscaping to be installed by the new home owner with a deadline of one year to install trees and grass. Cymbaluk shared concern about home-buyers being able to complete the landscaping, and what the city would be required to do, as the city currently requires the landscaping to be completed prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Occupancy. If the homeowner is unable to come up with the cost of landscaping during the building process, Cymbaluk said, what is the city’s recourse if they are also unable to complete the work after construction is done?
“I appreciate that it’s an incentive,” he told Schneider. “It’s a start, but I don’t know if that’s the right incentive.”
Cymbaluk also mentioned how such an incentive might affect the buyer’s ability to secure a loan, as certain lenders may require that landscaping be completed. Cymbaluk stated that he is on board with the idea of creating incentives, but that he was not sure what would be the right ones. Based on that concern, he made a motion to table that matter for further discussion.
The commission voted unanimously to table the issue.