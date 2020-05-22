The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the Military Affairs Committee has completed a transition into an independent 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization and will now be known as the Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee.
“We are very proud to see how this committee has grown over its many years as a part of the Chamber and that their programs and activities have reached the level of success that allows them to become an independent entity” said Williston Area Chamber of Commerce President, Rachel Richter Lordemann. “We are excited to see how this transition further expands their opportunities to make an impact to Williston’s Military and Veteran Communities.”
The committee will continue its activities including the Veteran’s Golf Scramble, Avenue of Flags, Veteran’s Assistance Funds and continue to maintain and add to Veteran’s Plaza at Riverview Cemetery. The committee completed construction of the Freedom Monument at the cemetery last year, unveiling it to the public in honor of September 11. The Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee now has plans to expand their reach, adding additional programs and activities.
The Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee’s Board of Directors consists of Justin Champion, President; Steve Slocum, Vice President; Amy Wells, Treasurer; Tess Scully, Secretary; Lori Friddle, Social Media Director; Ken Callahan, Communications Director; Dr. Loye Ashton, Veteran Director
“As a long-time and very active standing committee of the Williston Chamber of Commerce, The Williston basin Military Affairs Committee thanks the Chamber for being the umbrella that made possible the many activities, events and projects the Military Affairs Committee has spearheaded to serve area service members and veterans” said Committee President, Justine Champion. “While the committee has been reorganized and we are moving on as our own entity, we are excited for what the future holds, and look forward to continuing to serve our military and veteran population, to whom we are eternally grateful.“
The committee added that it will be hosting its Annual Veteran’s Golf Scramble to benefit the Veteran’s Assistance Fund on August 28. For more information, contact Committee President Justin Champion at 520-223-7368 or Committee Communications Director Ken Callahan at 701-770-5030. The Chamber of Commerce will continue to share information how to follow the committee online and on social media as their transition continues.