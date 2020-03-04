Two airports in Williams County have earned statewide recognition.
Williston Basin International Airport was named the 2019 Commercial Service Airport of the Year, and the Tioga Municipal Airport was named the 2019 General Aviation Airport of the Year. Both awards are sponsored by the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission in partnership with the Airport Association of North Dakota.
Williston's new airport opened in October.
Over the past year, the Williston airport showed support through several community events. The airport was active in Marketplace for Kids, the Williston Convention and Visitor Bureau Easter Egg Hunt, and the annual Band Day Parade. Through these events, the airport can display airport equipment and educate people about the airport. The airport also hosted the final major event at Sloulin Field – the annual Williston Fly-In. The fly-in event includes aircraft displays and rides, a pancake breakfast, laser tag, bounce castle, and fire truck displays. Airport staff dedicated many hours to educating high school students, service clubs, nonprofit organizations, and others about the transition from Sloulin Field International Airport to Williston Basin International Airport. Other events the airport hosted were VIP Day at the new airport, Community Day at the new airport, and the Greater North Dakota Chamber CEO Roundtable. Over 4,000 people were in attendance for the VIP and Community Day events including the Williston High School cross country team which were allowed to practice on the new runway before opening the new airport.
Throughout 2019, The airport also saw a nearly 20% increase in airline passenger boardings from 2018. Williston is actively working to attract and expand airline service destinations and options now that the new airport is successfully operational.
In Tioga, the Tioga Municipal Airport hosted a soft opening of their beautiful, new general aviation terminal in fall of 2019.
The new terminal is a coalescence of years of hard work. Over the last decade or so the airport has seen an influx of aircraft operations mostly due to the growth of the energy industry. This growth and years of hard work has allowed the airport to expand infrastructure including an upgraded aircraft fueling system accommodating aviation and jet fuel, taxiway and apron expansions with the ability to accommodate larger aircraft, additional GPS navigation on Runway 12, and now, their new public terminal which caters not only to the public, but also the business traveler.
The Tioga airport accommodates travelers and businesses through their full service Fixed Based Operator, Tioga Aero Center. Tioga Aero Center provides trained technicians, full-service jet and aviation fuel, heated hangar space, on call maintenance, de-icing services, lavatory services, rental cars, and much more.