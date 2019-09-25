The Williston Basin International Airport is receiving another boost in funding thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Committee, announced Wednesday, Sept. 25, that the DOT awarded a grant of $6,301,568 for the construction of the airport, which is scheduled to begin operation on Oct. 10.
“Last month, I was able to see firsthand progress at the Williston Airport and am continuing my efforts to advance the construction of this new airport, which is critical to meeting the demands of the region’s economy,” Hoeven said in the statement. “Today’s funds bring us closer to completing this project and providing western North Dakota with essential infrastructure that will serve the region for years to come.”
Hoeven has worked to advance funding for the new airport to in an effort to address the area’s transportation, shipping and aviation demands. In recent years, Hoeven has pushed to include a provision in annual funding legislation to ensure that airports like Sloulin Field are able to relocate when their current facilities do not allow for expansion. This provision helped to fast-track funding for the project, having secured more than $114 million of the federal government’s share of the cost for the airport. Additionally, Hoeven worked with Customs and Border Protection to designate the new airport as an international airport to support its ability to accommodate international air traffic.