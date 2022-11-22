A Williston artist's touring art show has made its final stop at Sidney's MonDak Heritage Center. The show, entitled "Let it Bee," will be on display until Dec. 3 featuring photographs of the buzzy insects.
Mitch Melberg explained that his show, which has been travelling since April, is a part of the North Dakota Art Gallery Association's (NDAGA) annual touring show. After premiering at Williston's James Memorial Art Center, the photographs travelled to art galleries throughout the state.
"I've been interested in art my whole life," Melberg said. “As an artist, I have practiced many mediums, including drawing and sketching, acrylic, oil pastels and ink. Photography has become a new pursuit of mine, especially since becoming a beekeeper.”
Melberg said that in high school, he took every art class he could. After leaving and then returning to Williston, he reconnected with Deana Novak, current President of the James Memorial Art Center, which led him back to art. Melberg eventually became the Vice President and then President of the James, and said he started progressing and trying out different mediums of art.
Melberg became a reporter at the Williston Herald which led him to start experimenting with photography. Later, Melberg became a beekeeper and the two hobbies merged to inspire the show.
"I've been a beekeeper for three years and it has just been a fascinating hobby," Melberg said. "Watching the bees, seeing how they live, seeing their communities."
Melberg described all of the up-close photography opportunities that keeping bees allowed him, such as catching them in flight and documenting their life cycle.
“The daily life of bees is a fascinating thing to observe, and a view I don’t think many people get to see. Through my lens, I want to share my appreciation for bees and the things they do in and outside the hive. My exhibit, “Let It Bee”, features photos of the honeybees I care for as part of the Oh Honey! Apiary in Williston. The set has multiple close-up pictures of honeybees and bumblebees, going through their daily lives gathering pollen, tending to brood, learning to fly and taking care of their queen. Each year as my hives grow and new bees are born, I plan to continue taking new photos to add to this exhibit," he said.
A release from the MonDak Heritage Center describes Melberg as "masterfully depicting the daily activities of a honeybee hive through the vivid photographs."
Melberg said that his favorite pieces of the show are the photographs showing the bees in flight or coming into a landing.
To view Melberg's show, visit the MonDak Heritage Center in Sidney Tuesday - Friday from 1 - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Prints of Melberg's work can be purchased at the gallery.