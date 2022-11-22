A Williston artist's touring art show has made its final stop at Sidney's MonDak Heritage Center. The show, entitled "Let it Bee," will be on display until Dec. 3 featuring photographs of the buzzy insects. 

Mitch Melberg explained that his show, which has been travelling since April, is a part of the North Dakota Art Gallery Association's (NDAGA) annual touring show. After premiering at Williston's James Memorial Art Center, the photographs travelled to art galleries throughout the state. 



