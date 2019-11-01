The Williston ARC was filled to the brim with costumed characters of all ages for the Annual All City Halloween Party on Thursday.
Escaping from the cold winds outside, hundreds of kids got their Halloween on at the ARC, where games and activities were set up all around for them to win the ultimate Halloween prize-candy. 30 games were set up, along with a photobooth, laser tag and a DJ, giving the kids multiple opportunities to run and release some energy, while staying safe, warm and secure inside.
Members of the Teton baseball team and the Williston Police Department helped hand out candy and man the booths, giving out pounds upon pounds of sweet treats to the pint-sized party-goers.
Costume contests were held for all ages, including families and adults, with gift cards, LEGOS and more given as prizes.
The party wrapped up around 8:30 p.m, as moms and dads coaxed their tired trick-or-treaters off the dance floor and back home.