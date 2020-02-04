It’s time once again to get your tastebuds primed and ready for a culinary contest of champions at Williston API’s 39th Annual Chili Cook-off.
The Chili Cook-off is API’s largest fundraiser of the year, bringing out 25 teams to compete for top prizes including fan favorite chili, best decorated booth, and best themed booth. Taking place at the Grand Williston Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, the event draws hundreds out each year to challenge their tongues to see just how much chili they can take.
API President Ken Callahan says there always a great variety of recipes featured, from the mild and smokey to the hot and spicy, so anyone attending is sure to find their favorite.
Doors open at 3 p.m., with local band Balderdash taking the stage around 4 p.m. Callahan said he was excited to have the group back after around a 10-year hiatus. Balderdash had previously performed at the Cook-off for 16 years. At 5 p.m., the dinner bell rings and each booth can begin serving their chili.
Each booth with be decorated in a unique theme, being judged on their decorations, costumes and how entertaining they are for their visitors. The participants will be collecting money at each booth throughout the day, which is donated to API, which in turn they give back to organizations around the area. Callahan said the booth that raises the most money will be recognized with the coveted Bakken Breadwinner award, with the team who raises the most before the event being awarded the Most Valuable Team.
Balderdash will play once again during the evening, with group Slamabama playing at 8 p.m. and performing for the remainder of the night. Along with the teams winning prizes, those in attendance have a chance to win big, as well. Callahan said he estimates between $10,000 to $20,000 worth of door prizes are given away each year, with most people in attendance leaving with something. The event is 21 and over, and a $10 ticket gets you into the event, plus as much chili as you can eat, musical entertainment and the chance at tons of prizes.
Williston API is involved in a number of projects throughout the community, having given over $1 million dollars to local organizations and non-profits in the last 8 years. Callahan said alot of that success is due to the generous community and business partners, who are always willing to step up and step in to give back to Williston. That support, he added, is what helps API to help those in the community who are making Williston a better place. Seeing that success, and watching those organizations achieve their goals, he said, it what makes it worthwhile.
“I can’t tell you how much it rewards you,” Callahan told the Williston Herald. “We’ve been able to do remarkable things, and we’re excited to be a part of the community. I don’t see us slowing down. I can’t tell you how good it feels to have someone come up and says ‘I’m going to donate money to you guy, because of what you do in the community.’”