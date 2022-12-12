Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in Sidney and at least 10 inches will blanket Williston this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced.
Sidney is under a winter weather warning, whereas the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a winter weather advisory for Williston.
"Sidney is expected to get a couple of more inches" of snow, NOAA meteorologist at NWS Bismarck office Zachary Hargrove said. He qualified that northwest N.D. conditions could change, with both Sidney and Williston receiving up to a foot of snow Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
The snowstorm front — entering the MonDak states from Colorado and the Great Basin area of Utah — is expected to travel east, placing Sidney directly in its path and Williston on its northern edge, according to the NOAA.
"The surface level is starting to get organized around Colorado and Wyoming," Hargrove said, noting the snow storm was heading into South Dakota and toward North Dakota on Monday. "It's going to be a really long, drawn out event from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday."
As a result, Williston residents may see patchy freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning, mixed with snow and followed by full-fledged snow flurries by Tuesday afternoon.
If Tuesday's storm is preceded by freezing rain, it will make roads more hazardous because the coming snow will be precipitated by a layer of slippery ice.
However, Hargrove pointed out that anticipated freezing drizzle for Williston is a precaution. He said it may just start snowing on Tuesday morning.
"We're really going to be snowing pretty good," he said. "Tuesday afternoon, continuing until Wednesday, Williston is kind of on the northern edge [of the front]. As you get farther south, you're looking at 12 inches, total."
Sidney, meanwhile, is expected to receive up to two inches more snow than Williston, with at least 10 inches of snow expected to fall in Sidney from Tuesday through Thursday, and possibly as much as 12 inches, total.
Brandin Bigelbach, meteorologist at the NWS's Glasgow, Mont. office, said eastern Montana is preparing for significant amounts of snow, beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.
"We've got a pretty big storm coming in," Bigelbach said. "It's what we call a Colorado Low."
He cautioned residents of Williston to anticipate as much snow as Sidney, because the two areas are close in proximity and well-within the path of the coming storm.
"It's possible it could be very similar, since they're fairly close," Bigelbach said.
As of Monday morning, the NWS predicted Williston should expect 8–12 inches of snow. However, both areas could receive a foot of snow if there is little or no frozen drizzle in Williston Tuesday morning.
As for Sidney, "It's probably going to be all snow from the get-go," Bigelbach said.
Hargrove, of the NWS's North Dakota office, said the same could be true of Williston.
"For Williston, I'm not saying the freezing drizzle will be significant," he said. "It might not even happen."
However, Williston residents should prepare for frozen rain on Tuesday morning, especially people who have to travel.
"If you get a little bit of a light glaze [ice] on the surface, right below the snow, it could be more hazardous for driving," Hargrove said.
Although the heavier snowfall is expected to begin subsiding late Wednesday, strong winds throughout the week and into the weekend will make conditions harsher.
"The more significant [snow] accumulation should taper off Wednesday night by midnight," said Hargrove, who noted light snowfalls will continue through Thursday afternoon.
"The wind's gonna be pretty blistery on Friday," he said. "So there could be some fresh snow blowing."
Bigelbach also warned Sidney residents to expect winds between 15–20 mph throughout the week, and then blowing even stronger over the weekend.
"We won't get 10-mile-per-hour winds until next week," he said. However, it will get colder after the weekend.
"Monday, we're looking at daily lows of 15 degrees below zero in the morning," Bigelbach said.
Hargrove concurred: "Behind the snow there's an arctic shot of cold air, so there could be some dangerous cold wind chills, especially for the end of the weekend, and beginning next week."