Williams County’s new Parks Director will not be a new face to many. That’s because the county has hired Jeremy Ludlum, who was, more recently, Williston Parks and Recreation District’s assistant director.
“I loved (Williston Parks and Recreation),” Ludlum told the Williston Herald. “It was a fantastic place to work. I still love it, I still care about it. I put my life into working there, and I’m really proud of everything I did there. I made good friends there that I’ll have forever.”
Ludlum has been with Williston Parks and Recreation for 15 years, now.
“As much as I loved my job and could have been happy with my whole career there, sometimes change is good,” Ludlum said. “It promotes growth. I’m glad I’m in a field that lets me do public service. I’m a public servant, and I’m proud of that. This will be an opportunity to continue to do that, but do something different and learn and grow.”
Wednesday, Jan. 22, was Ludlum’s second day on the job. He took a tour of equipment, as well as learning nuts and bolts, like how to punch in and do payroll. On Monday, he has a meeting with finance to learn more about the Parks Department budget.
“The county commission and their staff, my impression is they want to make their parks great,” Ludlum said. “They are not rushing to do it tomorrow. They want to do it right. Take a long-term plan, and do it the right way. That is my impression, at least, and that’s the way I want to do it.”
Ludlum said he will be thinking about how to make each of the county’s five parks shine, as well as learning more about managing campgrounds.
“I don’t have personal experience with campgrounds,” he said. “That is kind of the thing that’s the biggest part of the job. But I know that is something I want to focus on and do my best to make them really nice.”
Williams County’s campgrounds have struggled the past few years to attract camp hosts. There have also been issues with some campers not paying their lot rents, or being verbally abusive to existing camp hosts.
Ludlum feels it’s probably easy to get disenfranchised as a camp host even in the best of circumstances.
“The hosts live there for the year, and they want to be treated well and see that their campground is treated well,” he said. "I'm a people person. I like listening to people and talking to people. My approach will be to listen to people there and ask what would make it better for you. Not that we can solve everyone's problems and grant their wishes right away, but I think a big thing is just listening to people there and staying what can we do to help."
As Ludlum works on developing a vision for the county’s parks and a plan for recruiting more camp hosts, Ludlum said he also hopes to hear from the community about what they’d like to see going forward.
“I don’t get too upset about people complaining about things they don’t like,” he added. “If they don’t complain, I don’t know. I’m not asking anyone to beat my door down every second, but if there is something that people would like to see, make sure that word gets to me.”
Ludlum is originally from the Wisconsin area, where he obtained a degree in recreational management.
Since coming to Williston he's heard the oft-repeated mantra that there’s “nothing to do” in the area. But he thinks the problem is more likely communication. With so many new people coming into the area it can be hard to reach everyone with information about what there is to do.
He himself has found things like the curling league and the corn hole league, in addition to ice fishing and pheasant hunting with his dog Jager, keep him pretty busy.
He sees opportunities, though, to create more things to do in the area. Among these, he's a fan of trails and would particularly like to see more of them develop.
“Trails are something that might not cost you a lot of money,” he said. “There are some people in town who have talked to me about mountain biking trails. Those don’t cost a lot of money, but they do take work.”
Most people with an interest in mountain biking who have come into the region from other locations know the drill, Ludlum added.
“They know if they want to have trails they have to come out and help build them,” Ludlum said.
Ludlum sees a lot of opportunity with county recreation to attract people from all over the region, and that is also something he will be thinking about.
"We didn't just talk about Williston at Parks and Rec," he said. "We want to make northwestern North Dakota great. We want people to come, if you are living say in Mountrail County, and have a good time and enjoy what we have here."