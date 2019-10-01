Williams County finalized a $112.9 million budget on Tuesday that will include $30 million for road projects, as well as a new Emergency Operations Center at the County’s Highway Department complex, and a small renovation of the Weed Board facility for the Sheriff's Department.
The Emergency Operations Center includes a joint dispatch center, as well as a storage area for emergency services to keep equipment.
The facility will be funded in part by the 1 percent public safety sales tax, which is providing between $9.2 and $9.3 million. The remaining $1.5 million will come from Williams County. That funding had already been set aside for the purpose.
“I can’t say enough good things about the 1 percent public safety sales tax,” Williams County Commission Chairman David Montgomery told the Williston Herald after the budget hearing on Tuesday. “You look around the state and what other communities are struggling with. This has been a real blessing to us. Every rural fire department and some of the cities have gotten funding form this for new buildings and for equipment that is up-to-date.”
The $30 million in road projects include paving for County Road 8 from the 13-mile corner to the Grenora Road. That project, in particular, was made possible by some federal funding, Montgomery said.
“That’s the only way we’re able to do that next year,” Montgomery said.
Other road projects include a culvert replacement on County Road 10 and County Road 1, slope repair to County Road 42 from 72nd north to State Highway 50, and grading and paving for County Road 10 from County Road 21 west to County Road 19.
There’s also funding to chip-seal the eastern half of Williams County, and there’s $1.5 million for spot repairs and for county-wide culvert work and grinding.
Other projects that will be funded in 2020 include a small remodeling project at the Sheriff’s Department for the old weed control building located southeast of the courthouse, and the rest of the Social Services facility remodel, which was begun in 2019.
Some line items in the county's budget are appearing for the first time. These include $50,000 for the Williams County Visitor's Promotion Fund, $930,000 for The Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center, $50,000 for the Weather Radar System Fund and $136,000 for the Tower Maintenance Fund.
Other line items have gone away, such as the Social Welfare Fund, a $5.2 million line item in 2019. It will be replaced by the Human Service Zone Human Services Fund.
One line item has changed dramatically, the employee benefits. Most of its $3 million in expenses is now reflected in department budgets, rather than one line item. There's still $130,000 remaining for 2020, however.
Montgomery said the county has once again taken pains to keep tax increases as small as possible.
“It’s kind of the same old, same old,” he said. “We always try to keep the increases minimal, if any, and I firmly believe we did that.”
One potential question mark, Montgomery said, are expenses related to a redesign of Social Services. While the state is taking that over, Williams County is serving as the host county for the new zone that is being formed.
As host, there are likely to be pass-throughs and things of that nature to contend with, Montgomery suggested, as well as perhaps other unanticipated expenses.
Kristi Hanson, financial officer for Williams County, said very little changed figure-wise with the final budget, as compared to the preliminary budget.